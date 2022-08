EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Recently one of the best volleyball teams in the state of New Mexico, the Centennial Hawks traveled to El Paso on Tuesday and defeated Eastwood, 3-1.

Arizona commit Tess Fuqua and the Hawks took the first two sets 26-24, 25-12, before the Troopers fought back to take set three, 28-26.

However, the Hawks bounced back to win set four 25-21 to clinch the match victory and improve to 5-2 on the season.