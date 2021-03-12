Centennial tops Onate in high school football’s return to Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — After 15 long months, the high school football season is officially underway in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Teams across the state saw their fall seasons postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it won’t be a full 10-game season, high school football programs within Las Cruces Public School (LCPS) will play a three-game regular season, followed by a bowl game.

“I’m just extremely happy for our kids. They’ve been waiting a long time for this,” said Centennial head coach Aaron Ocampo ahead of Friday night’s game. “We have a lot of senior who aren’t going to get to play high school football ever again. For us, playing high school football is special.”

Onate and Centennial got the season started at the Field of Dreams on Friday night, a game the Hawks won 49-17. But the real winner in all of this is the student-athletes who are finally back on the playing field.

“Everyone directly involved knows how hard these kids worked,” said Onate head coach Steve Castile. “It is amazing to see the perseverance these kids have shown and to see them out here — it’s pretty exciting.”

Las Cruces will play Mayfield at the Field of Dreams on Saturday in the 57th edition of one of the most fiercest rivalry games in the country.