LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Centennial improved to 4-1 on the season with a 35-12 win over Atrisco Heritage on Saturday afternoon in Albuquerque.

After losing their first game of the season to Cleveland, the Hawks have rattled off four straight wins entering district play.

In Las Cruces, Rio Rancho defeated Organ Mountain 61-7 on Saturday.