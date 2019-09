Centennial cruised past Sandia 54-14 on Saturday afternoon to remain undefeated on the season.

The Hawks didn’t allow a nearly-two hour lightning delay slow them down, scoring early and often in the 40-point win.

With the victory, Centennial improves to 4-0 on the season and will play Onate next week.

Meanwhile in the Borderland, Las Cruces hosted Rio Rancho and lost to the Rams 27-21 on Saturday.

Four first half turnovers doomed the Bulldawgs to the loss.