ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO – 4-seed La Cueva upended 5-seed Mayfield 73-54 and 3-seed Volcano Vista defeated 6-seed Centennial 56-40 on Tuesday in the New Mexico Class 5A Girls State Quarterfinals.

The top two teams in Las Cruces struggled with their opponents, as their seasons came to an end at The Pit.

The Las Cruces boys will play Clovis and the Onate boys get Volcano Vista in the 5A boys semifinals on Wednesday.