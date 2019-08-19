Centennial looks for sequel to banner 2018 campaign

After going 11-1 and qualifying for the New Mexico State Semifinals in 2018, Centennial back and looking for more this fall.

Head Coach: Aaron Ocampo

2018 Record: 11-1 (6-0)

Returning Starters O/D: 8/4

Impact Players: Sr. DB/WR Jalen Mays, Sr. TE/DL Jordan Mendoza, Sr. QB/DB Aidan Trujillo, Sr. RB Gabe Acosta, Sr. DB Joseph Hernandez, Sr. WR Darren Rodriguez

2019 Outlook: The Hawks return enough talent from last year’s state semifinalist team to be competitive again in 2019. Defensively, if the front seven develops quickly, it could be a strong unit. Offensively, Centennial will be breaking in a new quarterback, with Aidan Trujillo and Karsten Rueckner competing for the job. The pieces are in place for another strong season.