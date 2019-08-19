elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Centennial looks for sequel to banner 2018 campaign

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After going 11-1 and qualifying for the New Mexico State Semifinals in 2018, Centennial back and looking for more this fall.

Head Coach: Aaron Ocampo
2018 Record: 11-1 (6-0)
Returning Starters O/D: 8/4
Impact Players: Sr. DB/WR Jalen Mays, Sr. TE/DL Jordan Mendoza, Sr. QB/DB Aidan Trujillo, Sr. RB Gabe Acosta, Sr. DB Joseph Hernandez, Sr. WR Darren Rodriguez
2019 Outlook: The Hawks return enough talent from last year’s state semifinalist team to be competitive again in 2019. Defensively, if the front seven develops quickly, it could be a strong unit. Offensively, Centennial will be breaking in a new quarterback, with Aidan Trujillo and Karsten Rueckner competing for the job. The pieces are in place for another strong season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports