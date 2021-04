LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Centennial closed the 2021 spring football season out strong with a 40-27 win over Carlsbad in their “bowl game” on Saturday afternoon.

With the win, the Hawks finished the season 2-2. Carlsbad ended the year at 2-3.

Up in Albuquerque, Las Cruces was not as lucky, falling to 2019 state champion Cleveland by a final of 56-7 in their bowl game on Saturday.