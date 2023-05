LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — The New Mexico high school baseball and softball playoffs began on Friday night. Several Las Cruces-area high school teams started their playoff runs off on the right foot with wins.

BASEBALL

CLASS 5A

Farmington vs. Centennial (3-game series)

Game 1: Centennial def. Farmington, 13-4

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. MT, Field of Dreams

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday

Rio Grande vs. Las Cruces High (3-game series)

Game 1: Las Cruces def. Rio Grande, 15-5

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. MT, Field of Dreams

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday

Organ Mountain vs. Volcano Vista (3-game series)

Game 1: Volcano Vista def. Organ Mountain, 12-2

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. MT, Volcano Vista High School

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday

Mayfield vs. La Cueva (3-game series)

Game 1: La Cueva def. Mayfield, 13-3

Game 2: Saturday, 11 a.m. MT, La Cueva High School

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday

CLASS 4A

Hope Christian vs. Santa Teresa (3-game series)

Game 1: Santa Teresa def. Hope Christian, 4-3

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. MT, Santa Teresa High School

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday

CLASS A

Gateway Christian vs. Mesilla Valley Christian (Single game elimination)

Mesilla Valley Christian def. Gateway Christian, 18-8

Mesilla Valley Christian advances to semifinals round. Will play the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Logan, next Friday, May 12 at the Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 5A

Capital vs. Centennial (Single game elimination)

Centennial def. Capital, 11-0

Centennial advances to first round of Championship bracket

Mayfield vs. Albuquerque (Single game elimination)

Mayfield def. Albuquerque, 13-7

Mayfield advances to first round of Championship bracket. Will play Centennial next Thursday, May 11.