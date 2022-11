RIO RANCHO, New Mexico (KTSM) – Centennial came up short in the New Mexico 5A State Soccer Championship game on Saturday. No. 2 Centennial suffered a 2-0 loss to No. 12 Cleveland at Cleveland High School in the championship game.

Cleveland wins the 2022 Fuddruckers 5A Boys State Soccer Championship, over Centennial, 2-0. pic.twitter.com/JOckkxtz6o — NMAA (@_NMAA) November 5, 2022