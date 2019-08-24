elpasostrong
Centennial comes back to beat Rio Rancho, Week 1 New Mexico high school football highlights

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Week 1 of the high school football season started with a bang. Literally. Multiple games were canceled in the area due to lightening, while Centennial launched a 28-point comeback win over Rio Rancho.

New Mexico High School Football Finals – Week 1

Centennial def. Rio Rancho, 54-53 in OT

Las Cruces def. Manzano, 55-27

Cleveland def. Onate, 50-0

Deming def. Gadsden, 26-19

Atrisco Heritage vs. Mayfield – Canceled

Cobre vs. Santa Teresa – Canceled

Lovington def. Chaparral, 53-0

