Centennial comes back to beat Rio Rancho, Week 1 New Mexico high school football highlights

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Week 1 of the high school football season started with a bang. Literally. Multiple games were canceled in the area due to lightening, while Centennial launched a 28-point comeback win over Rio Rancho.

New Mexico High School Football Finals – Week 1

Centennial def. Rio Rancho, 54-53 in OT

Football 6A final: Centennial 54, Rio Rancho 53 — NMAA (@_NMAA) August 24, 2019

Las Cruces def. Manzano, 55-27

Dawgs defeat Manzano 55-27! Great job Dawgs!! — Bulldawg Football (@LCHSFOOTBALL) August 24, 2019

Cleveland def. Onate, 50-0

Here are some highlights from the @CHS_Storm 50-0 win over Onate pic.twitter.com/huqDXviFjh — NMAA (@_NMAA) August 24, 2019

Deming def. Gadsden, 26-19

Southern Doña Ana County football scores:

Deming 26, Gadsden 19

Lovington 53, Chaparral (Game ended in the 3Q)

Cobre @ Santa Teresa (PPD due lightning) — Peter Dindinger (@PDindinger) August 24, 2019

Atrisco Heritage vs. Mayfield – Canceled

Pregame ⚡️delay: 45 minutes



Local team: forces safety within 3 minutes of game action.



Me: 😁



Local team: ensuing kickoff, @mhstrojans touchdown.



Me: 😁😁



Ref: Holding on the return team.



Me: 😒😒😒



2 minutes later: ⚡️returns, game cancelled.



Me: 😭😭😭@LocalTVSPXPrbs pic.twitter.com/1YM9YguNva — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 24, 2019

Cobre vs. Santa Teresa – Canceled

Lightning delay at Santa Teresa High School. Desert Warriors hosting Cobre. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/JAC2AxD6EU — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 24, 2019

Lovington def. Chaparral, 53-0