Centennial comes back to beat Rio Rancho, Week 1 New Mexico high school football highlights

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Week 1 of the high school football season started with a bang. Literally. Multiple games were canceled in the area due to lightening, while Centennial launched a 28-point comeback win over Rio Rancho.
KTSM 9 Sports had cameras across the Land of Enchantment. Tune in!
New Mexico High School Football Finals – Week 1
Centennial def. Rio Rancho, 54-53 in OT
Las Cruces def. Manzano, 55-27
Cleveland def. Onate, 50-0
Deming def. Gadsden, 26-19
Atrisco Heritage vs. Mayfield – Canceled
Cobre vs. Santa Teresa – Canceled
Lovington def. Chaparral, 53-0