LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Centennial cruised their way to a 42-17 win over Alamogordo at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, New Mexico on Saturday.

Aaron Ocampo was excited for Centennial to win its second straight district title, but he reiterated the team’s focus on beating Las Cruces next week pic.twitter.com/2OixvN0mv9 — Stephen Wagner (@stephenwag22) October 22, 2022

Centennial claimed the Class 6A District 3/4 title for the second straight year after their win over Alamogordo. The Hawks now sit with a 7-1, 5-0 6A District 3/4 record with one game left remaining in the regular season.

Up next, Centennial will finish off the season with a game against Las Cruces on Friday, Oct. 28.