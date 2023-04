LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The Centennial High School baseball team swept a Thursday evening doubleheader with District 3-5A foe Organ Mountain.

The Hawks took game one of the set 8-0 and then in the nightcap, Centennial took down the Knights 7-4.

Centennial improved to 20-3, 11-1 in district play with the win. They’ll close the regular season with three games vs. Las Cruces High next week.