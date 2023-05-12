ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTSM) — A day after completing a comeback victory against Carlsbad in the NMAA Class 5A quarterfinals, Centennial proceeded to dominate Sandia for an 11-1 win in five innings in the semifinals on Friday.

Did not see this type of lopsided result coming….



Centennial 11

Sandia 1



5 innings. Hawks into 5A baseball final Saturday at noon at Santa Ana Star Field. — James Yodice (@JamesDYodice) May 13, 2023

With the win, the Hawks are set to play in the 5A state championship game on Saturday.

Centennial will face off against No. 1 seed Rio Rancho in the state championship game at the Santa Ana Star Field at the University of New Mexico. This will be the first meeting of the season between the two programs.

Centennial will aim to win its second baseball state championship in program history. In 2016, Centennial, under current head coach Rusty Evans, beat Goddard, 5-4, to win state.

Centennial (26-4, 13-2 District 3-5A) and Rio Rancho (25-2-2, 7-1 District 1-5A) will play for the state title on Saturday at Santa Ana Star Field at the University of New Mexico on Saturday. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m. MT.

In Class A, Mesilla Valley Christian suffered a 14-4 loss to Logan in the semifinals round of the tournament.