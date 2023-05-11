ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTSM) — The 2023 New Mexico high school baseball and softball playoffs are underway and several Las Cruces-area teams took the field.

Baseball

No. 6 seed Centennial grabbed a 7-6 comeback win over No. 3 seed Carlsbad in the Class 5A quarterfinals at the Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex on Thursday.

The Hawks were down 6-3 in the sixth inning and managed to score four runs in its final two innings of the game. Centennial knocked out the defending state champions and advanced to the semifinals.

First 5A baseball quarterfinal today yields an upset.



No. 6 Centennial 7

No. 3 Carlsbad 6



The defending state champions are out. Hawks, down 6-3 in the 6th, scored 4 runs in their final two at-bats. — James Yodice (@JamesDYodice) May 11, 2023

Centennial will play No. 7 Sandia in the semifinals game on Friday.

In Class 4A, No. 7 Santa Teresa was eliminated from the playoffs they suffered a 5-3 loss to No. 2 St. Pius X Thursday.

Softball

No. 1 Centennial played its way to a 9-4 win over No. 9 Mayfield at Cleveland High School on Thursday to advance the second round of the championship bracket. Later on in the day, Centennial beat Piedra Vista, 3-1.

Centennial softball beats Piedra Vista 3-1. Centennial will play No. 2 Carlsbad at 11 a.m. in rematch of last year's championship game with the winner advancing to the championship game Saturday and the loser dropping into the loser's bracket. — Jason Groves (@JPGroves) May 11, 2023

Centennial will play No. 2 Carlsbad in the third round of the championship bracket at Cleveland High School at 11:00 a.m. MT on Friday.