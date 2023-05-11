ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTSM) — The 2023 New Mexico high school baseball and softball playoffs are underway and several Las Cruces-area teams took the field.
Baseball
No. 6 seed Centennial grabbed a 7-6 comeback win over No. 3 seed Carlsbad in the Class 5A quarterfinals at the Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex on Thursday.
The Hawks were down 6-3 in the sixth inning and managed to score four runs in its final two innings of the game. Centennial knocked out the defending state champions and advanced to the semifinals.
Centennial will play No. 7 Sandia in the semifinals game on Friday.
In Class 4A, No. 7 Santa Teresa was eliminated from the playoffs they suffered a 5-3 loss to No. 2 St. Pius X Thursday.
Softball
No. 1 Centennial played its way to a 9-4 win over No. 9 Mayfield at Cleveland High School on Thursday to advance the second round of the championship bracket. Later on in the day, Centennial beat Piedra Vista, 3-1.
Centennial will play No. 2 Carlsbad in the third round of the championship bracket at Cleveland High School at 11:00 a.m. MT on Friday.