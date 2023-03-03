LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The 2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships got underway on Friday night.

Three Las Cruces-area high school teams were in action. Here is a look at the scores from Friday night.

Class 5A

(7) Las Cruces def. (10) Clovis, 51-33 (Las Cruces advances to 5A Quarterfinals)

Up next, Las Cruces will play (2) Farmington on Tuesday, Mar. 7 at ‘The Pit’ in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

(6) Centennial def. (11) Organ Mountain, 40-39 (Centennial advances to 5A Quarterfinals, Organ Mountain eliminated)

Up next, Centennial will play (3) Volcano Vista on Tuesday, Mar. 7 at ‘The Pit’ in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

(5) La Cueva def. (12) Mayfield, 49-29 (Mayfield eliminated)

The 2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships will begin on Saturday. Three Las Cruces-Area boys basketball teams will be in action. To see the boys’ schedule, click here.