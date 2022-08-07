LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – After going 8-2 and 4-0 in New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) 6A District 3/4 play in 2021, Centennial is aiming to follow up with another successful season in 2022.

“It is a lot of fun knowing we have games coming up,” said Centennial head coach Aaron Ocampo. “This is what we live for when we play football, coach football, this is what we live for.”

Centennial is set to return a good chunk of their players from last year’s team. The Hawks will tackle one of their most difficult schedules in recent years, but Ocampo is confident his team will still be able to show why they are a program not to be messed with this season.

“I expect us to compete really hard against everyone we play,” said Ocampo. “We’ve got the toughest schedule our school has every played, but we’ve got some great kids in our program, we’ve got some really good athletes, so I expect we are going to be a team that if you’re going to beat us, you better play well.”

“I think last year we were a pretty good team,” said Ocampo. “Our schedule is much tougher this year, we have a lot of returners from last year’s team, I really like our team, I wouldn’t trade them for anybody and we are going to see where the chips fall.”

Centennial will open up their season at Cleveland (Rio Rancho, NM) on Friday, Aug. 19.