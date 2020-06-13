Cathedral High School football player tests positive for COVID-19, school suspends all workouts indefinitely

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – A Cathedral High School football player has tested positive for COVID-19, the El Paso Catholic Diocese announced on Friday. As a result, the school’s offseason workouts have been suspended until further notice.

According to a press release, the athlete had been participating in the school’s offseason workout program when he tested positive. All parents, athletes and staff have been notified of the positive test and have been strongly encouraged to get tested themselves, and quarantine for 14 days.

Diocese officials told KTSM that the student-athlete began feeling ill and exhibiting symptoms on Thursday. His positive test result came back on Friday. The last time the student-athlete was around other students was on Wednesday.

According to the Diocese, Cathedral opened up for workouts on Monday, following the guidelines, protocols and restrictions of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools and the University Interscholastic League. During operation of the training facility, athletic staﬀ and athletes strictly adhered to social distancing guidelines, wore masks, and conducted wellness and contactless temperature checks. All equipment was sanitized after each use, and a disinfection fogger was used on the entire facility after every team workout.

The student-athlete was infected despite the enormous precautions taken by the school to prevent the spread of the virus.

Sources have told KTSM that El Paso ISD and Socorro ISD are scheduled to bring their athletes back for workouts on June 15; Ysleta ISD is currently planning for either June 22 or June 29. Las Cruces Public Schools has set its return date for June 22.

Canutillo Independent School District, San Elizario Independent School District, Fabens Independent School District, and Anthony Independent School District all plan on opening no earlier than June 15.