Cathedral cancels first two football games of 2020 season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cathedral High School has canceled their first two football games of the 2020 season, sources confirmed to KTSM 9 Sports on Monday night.

The Fighting Irish is the second program in El Paso to cancel games after Irvin High School was forced to cancel their first two games of the season due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Cathedral was scheduled to open the season against Mountain View on Friday night. Their Week 2 opponent was Jefferson.

As a result, Mountain View will now play Bel Air on Friday night as the Highlanders were scheduled to play Irvin in Week 1. Hanks was matched up against the Rockets in Week 2 and sources tell KTSM that Jefferson is working to schedule the Knights to fill both openings.