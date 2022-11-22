EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo’s Class 5A Division II Regional Semifinal playoff game vs. Abilene Wylie has been moved from Friday to Saturday, the school district said Tuesday.

Due to projected winter weather conditions on Friday, the game will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m. MT in Fort Stockton.

The game had initially been slated to be played on Friday at 2 p.m. in Fort Stockton.

The Eagles (10-2) advanced to the Regional Semifinals for the second year in a row last week by beating Arlington Heights 21-14 in the Area round.

If Canutillo beats Abilene Wylie, they’ll advance to the Elite 8 of the Texas state playoffs for the second time in school history and first time since 2014.