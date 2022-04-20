EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Perhaps the best player in the city of El Paso in the Class of 2023, Canutillo running back LJ Martin received a scholarship offer from Navy on Wednesday.

The Midshipmen are the 14th Division I program to extend an offer to the four-star prospect, who rushed for well over 2,000 yards as a junior in 2021.

Martin is considered by the recruiting service Rivals as a top-200 recruit in the entire nation for the Class of 2023. They also have him rated as the seventh-best All-Purpose Running Back in the Class of 2023.

Navy joins the likes of Air Force, Baylor, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, UTSA and UTEP – as well as plenty of other programs – to extend an offer to Martin.

It’s only the spring before his senior season begins; other offers could roll in for Martin. Regardless of whether or not they do, he’ll have a big decision to make very soon.