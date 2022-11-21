EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo used a 39-point second half to take down Eastwood on the road on Monday night, 62-53.

The Eagles got 21 points from senior Gio Gutierrez and 13 apiece from Joseph Martinez and Kiki Salmon in the win. Devin Ramirez led the Troopers with 17 points.

Elsewhere around the city, Chapin head coach Rodney Lewis got his 100th win as a varsity coach in a victory over Pebble Hills. Bel Air defeated Coronado 67-56; Austin beat Clint 59-31; Americas beat Andress 52-48; and Parkland defeated El Dorado 65-42.