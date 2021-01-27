Canutillo tops Parkland, stays within striking distance in District 2-5A

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- The Chapin boys basketball team, ranked No. 12 in the state, continue to show why they are poised to make a deep playoff run this season. The Huskies remaining unbeaten on the season after Wednesday night's 73-19 win over Burges.

Mateo Burchell scored a game-high 23 points in the win. Manuel Flores added 16 points and KJ Lewis chipped in with 14 points for Chapin.