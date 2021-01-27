Canutillo tops Parkland, stays within striking distance in District 2-5A

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Canutillo boys basketball team won their fourth consecutive game on Wednesday night, 51-39, over Parkland in District 2-5A play.
LJ Martin led the Eagles with 15 points in the win. Gio Gutierrez added 10 points for Canutillo.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 7-4 (6-1) on the season and remain in striking distance of No. 25 Bel Air (12-0, 7-)), who currently sits atop the district standings. Canutillo’s only district loss of the season came to the Highlanders back in December and the two squads will meet again in February at the conclusion of district play.
KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.