Canutillo takes down Bel Air on last-second shot

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Trailing by as much as 8 points late in the fourth quarter, Canutillo never backed down.

The Eagles overcame the late deficit to defeat Bel Air 56-55 on a three pointer by Ryan Morales with 1.1 seconds remaining on Saturday in a crucial District 2-5A game. It’s the second buzzer beater Morales has drilled this season for Canutillo.

“It felt good. I’d been shooting well all day, it felt good and I knocked it down,” Morales said. “I always end up with the ball in the last second but my teammates trust in me and believe in me.”

KJ Ware gave Bel Air the lead on a lay-up with 17 seconds remaining, and Tony Brown nearly won the game for the Highlanders on a deep three as the buzzer sounded, but it rimmed out, preserving the Eagles’ win.