Canutillo soaring for new heights in 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Canutillo Eagles’ football program has been the model of consistency over the last decade under head coach Scott Brooks. The Eagles have qualified for the playoffs ten of the last twelve years, including a run to the state semifinals in 2014.

Making the playoffs is the expectation every year at Canutillo, but this season, the Eagles are soaring for new heights. A deep playoff run is this team’s goal.

“This team has a chance to be pretty good, I really believe that,” said Brooks. “They had a good spring and followed that up with a good summer. We played a lot of juniors last year and I think a year’s maturity makes a huge difference.”

This year’s Eagles team is senior led, which has resulted in a different mindset heading into the season.

“Since spring started, we’ve had a different energy,” said senior running back Carlos Amato. “We are going crazy out here. It’s a different group and everyone is hyped up. Everyone is ready for the season to start.”

While there are new faces and new players to rely on every season at Canutillo, Brooks expects the same identity for this team as every other Canutillo team he has coached in the past.

“We want to play tough defense,” said Brooks. “That has been our identity for years. We want to run the football, but we have to be able to throw the ball to be successful this season.”

The Eagles will open the season on Thursday, August 29 at Eastlake.

The next stop in our #txhsfb preseason tour takes us to the smurf turf. Canutillo has consistently been a playoff team, but the Eagles are thinking bigger in 2019. STORY on #KTSM9Sports at 6/10 p.m. #9OT pic.twitter.com/ZqBLDqS88d — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 14, 2019

Canutillo Eagles​

Head Coach: Scott Brooks​

2018 Record: 4-7 (2-3)​

Returning Starters O/D: 7/7​

Impact Players: Sr. QB Caleb Rodriguez, Sr. RB Carlos Amato, Sr. OL Christian Bernal, Sr. DE Josiah Holloway, Sr. DB Christian Renteria, Sr. LB Esteban Tavera​

2019 Outlook: Amato carried the load for the Eagles last season and he’s expected to have even bigger numbers in his senior year. Rodriguez will direct the offense while Bernal will hold down the offensive line. Holloway, Renteria, and Tavera will lead a defense that returns seven starters.​