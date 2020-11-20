Canutillo, Horizon score Thursday night wins — Clint eliminated from 4A playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Canutillo Eagles remain unbeaten, the Horizon Scorpions capture their first district win of the season, and the Clint Lions see their season come to an end in the Class 4A Area Round on Thursday night.

Canutillo has not played much this season, but when they have, the Eagles have played lights out. That was once again the case in their 28-7 win over Ysleta on Thursday night. Sophomore running back L.J. Martin had another big game for the Eagles and continues to impress this season, scoring two touchdowns in the win. Martin has rushed for seven touchdowns in three games this season.

Canutillo improves to 3-0 (2-0) on the season and will play at Hanks on Monday, Nov. 30. Meanwhile, the Indians fall to 2-2 (0-2) and will host Horizon on Wednesday.

Over at Emperor Stadium in Horizon, the Scorpions picked up their first district win of the season with a 70-39 final against Hanks. The win puts Horizon at 2-3 (1-2) on the season while the Knights drop to 0-5 (0-1). Hanks will host Parkland (4-1, 2-1) on Wednesday.

In the Class 4A playoffs, the Clint Lions have been eliminated following a 42-21 loss to Decatur at Big Spring Memorial Stadium. The Lions led 21-7 at the half, but surrendered 35 unanswered points and saw their season come to an end in the Area Round. Clint finishes the season 6-1.

Week 8 high school football schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Austin vs. Burges, CANCELED

Irvin def. Bowie, 41-7

El Paso High def. Jefferson, 42-36 (F/OT)

Thursday, Nov. 19

Pebble Hills vs. Montwood, CANCELED

Canutillo def. Ysleta, 28-7

Horizon def. Hanks, 70-39

Decatur def. Clint, 42-21 (Lions eliminated from Class 4A playoffs)

Friday, Nov. 20

Socorro vs. Eastlake, CANCELED

Coronado vs. Eastwood, 6 p.m.

Americas vs. Franklin, 6 p.m.

Del Valle vs. Bel Air, 6 p.m.

El Dorado vs. Chapin, 6 p.m. @ Irvin H.S.