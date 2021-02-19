Canutillo girls upset No. 10 Amarillo in Area Round playoff thriller

SEMINOLE, Texas (KTSM) — In the biggest upset of the 2021 Texas girls high school basketball playoffs thus far, Canutillo took down No. 10 Amarillo High in the Area Round, 60-59, in overtime at Seminole High School on Friday. The Eagles advancing to the Regional Quarterfinals with the win.

Area Round: Canutillo 60 Amarillo 59, OT final. A Bonilla led all scorers with 33 points. S Clemons added 12 for the Eagles. @Fchavezeptimes @EPSports915 @swbsrecruiting @Prep1USA @AndyMorganTV — Coach Lopez (@CoachLopezInEP) February 19, 2021

Alyssa Bonilla led Canutillo with a game-high 33 points, including five points in the final minute of overtime. With less than a minute to play, Bonilla came up with a circus three-point play off an Eagles inbound to give Canutillo a one-point lead. Following an Amarillo basket that put the Sandies up one, Bonilla was fouled and went to the free throw line with under five seconds to play — needing one to tie and two for the win. She sank both, lifting the Eagles to their first Regional Quarterfinals appearance in program history.

The Canutillo girls just upset No. 10 Amarillo 60-59 in the 5A Area Playoffs. Alyssa Bonilla (@_alyssa24_) dropped 32 points, including a crazy and-1, then 2 winning free throws for @CoachLopezInEP's squad. On to the Regional Quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/MPeb68GWO5 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 19, 2021

Sadi Clemons added 12 points in the Eagles’ win.

Canutillo will play the winner of Friday night’s Andress-Cooper game in the third round of the playoffs.

