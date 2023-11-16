EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo (9-2, 5-0 District 1-5A D2) will aim to win its third straight area round title when it takes on Frisco Emerson (9-2, 4-2 District 3-5A D2) on Friday at Plains Capital Field in Lubbock, Texas.

Canutillo and Emerson are set to clash in the UIL Class 5A Division II area round.

Canutillo heads into Friday’s game with momentum as they captured a 28-7 win over Palo Duro in the bi-district round last weekend. The Eagles are really liking its chances against Emerson as they feel the matchup well with them.

“I think we’ve got a little tougher draw in the second round with Emerson. This is their first graduating class,” Canutillo High School football head coach Scott Brooks said. “I think size wise, we matchup, speed wise they may have quicker running backs than we have, but we feel good about our chances.”

Canutillo has been firing on all cylinders on both sides of the ball. In its bi-district game against Palo Duro, Canutillo’s defense forced five total turnovers. Three of them were interceptions by senior defensive back Lalo Carrillo. On offense, Canutillo has averaged 47.0 points per game, outscoring opponents 141-7 in its last three games.

“[Coach] Brooks reminds us and tells us every single time that we just got to focus up,” Canutillo senior quarterback Jeremiah Knox said. “This is nothing different than what we’ve been doing. It’s just a little bit different intensity, so we just keep doing what we’ve been doing all season.”

Emerson has been on a roll as well recently. Emerson ended its regular season with a 72-7 win over Independence in the regular season finale and then turned around to grab a 34-24 win over Grapevine last Thursday.

Emerson will be led by quarterback Michael Hawkins, who is committed to play at the University of Oklahoma. Hawkins rushed for 213 yards and a touchdown in Emerson’s win over Grapevine.

Canutillo and Emerson will duke it out on Friday at Plains Capital Field in Lubbock, Texas. Kickoff is at 4:00 p.m. CST/3:00 p.m. MT. KTSM 9 Sports is on the road and will have more coverage on Canutillo’s playoff game on Friday at 6 and 10 p.m.