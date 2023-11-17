LUBBOCK, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo football had no answer for Frisco Emerson in the UIL Class 5A Division II area round as the Eagles were handed a 44-0 loss on Friday at Plains Capital Field in Lubbock, Texas.

Canutillo failed to capitalize on its four drives into the redzone and ended up coming out with no points. Meanwhile, Emerson got big plays from its quarterback, Oklahoma commit, Michael Hawkins. In the first half alone, Hawkins had two rushing touchdowns, one of them was a 95-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give Emerson a 20-0 lead.

Emerson entered halftime with a 27-0 lead over Canutillo.

Things went from bad to worse in the second half, as Emerson outscored Canutillo 17-0 in the last frames of the game. This was the first game this season Canutillo was shut out in.

“You can only hold that quarterback for so long. He’s the real deal. There’s a reason the kid is going to Oklahoma,” Canutillo football head coach Scott Brooks said. “They’ve got a good football team. They’re quick. They got good defense. You know, we didn’t execute when we had but I thought our kids played hard.”

The loss snapped Canutillo’s two-year streak of making it into the regional round.

“Obviously, it wasn’t the way we wanted it to go but I mean, at the end of the day, I’m proud of these guys for giving it everything they got to the end. We fight and fight. And that’s what I appreciate the most out of this team.” Canutillo senior quarterback Jeremiah Knox said.

Canutillo ends its 2023 season with a 9-3 overall record.