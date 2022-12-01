EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 2022 McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament, one of the the city’s most prestigious high school basketball tournaments, got underway on Thursday.

A total of five local high schools kicked off tournament play. In the boys’ division, only one of the four teams grabbed a win to open up the tournament.

Franklin secured a, 49-38, win against AZ Compass School Black at Franklin High School. The Cougars were led by Aaron Vargas’ 20 points. Meanwhile, AZ Compass was led by Ryan Jackson who scored 13 points and Davion Butler totaled 10 points.

Canutillo was so close to being another El Paso school to secure a win in the opening day of the tournament. Canutillo suffered a 60-57 loss to Cooper International. The Eagles had a chance to tie that game with a three pointer at the buzzer but missed.

Chapin fell to Shabach Christian Academy, 66-33. Meanwhile, Eastlake couldn’t mustard up enough points as they were edged out by Balboa School, 52-44.

In the girls’ division, Pebble Hills is the lone El Paso team in the tournament. The Spartans’ opening day was a rough one. They started their tournament facing Monterey High School, who has one of the best high school basketball players in the country: Aaliyah Chavez.

Monterey went onto dominate and secure a 122-34 win over Pebble Hills.

Later in the day, Pebble Hills was handed their second loss of the day by San Joaquin Memorial.

Day 2 of the tournament continues tomorrow. Here is the rest of the schedule for the McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament.

You can also view all games played at Eastlake High School on a live stream at youtube.com/@falconmedia1858