Canutillo eyeing another deep playoff run, to play Randall Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We talk about it like it was forever ago, but the Canutillo football program is just five years removed from their run to the 2014 State Semifinals. Following their Bi-District win over Andress in the first round of the playoffs, the Eagles are eyeing another deep playoff run.

Canutillo (9-2) head coach Scott Brooks believes his team has the right mindset to make a run, but most importantly, they have a favorable draw in the bracket. The Eagles will play Canyon Randall (4-7) in their Area Round playoff game this week.

“We have to be able to stop the run. They [Randall] are a run heavy team,” said Brooks. “They are very disciplined. Size wise, they are very similar to us, but they run to the ball really well on defense. They don’t make a lot of mistakes.”

Canutillo’s two losses this season came to Del Valle back in September, and to Parkland in a game that decided the district championship in the final week of the regular season. Despite those two losses, the Eagles feel like they are playing their best football at the right time. They also believe that their style of play, running the football and playing good defense, is best suited for the playoffs.

“We are staying focused and we’re motivated,” said senior offensive lineman Patrick Sublasky. “We all have the same dream and we just want to keep on going.”

KTSM 9 Sports will be on the road with the Canutillo Eagles on Friday in Andrews, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST.