Canutillo-El Dorado football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 diagnosis

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Canutillo and El Dorado’s week two football game is the latest gridiron showdown to be canceled due to a positive case of COVID-19 at Canutillo High School, Canutillo Independent School District confirmed to KTSM on Wednesday night.

Since the game is a non-district clash, it will not be made up, sources told KTSM. The Eagles were 1-0 entering the game, while the Aztecs lost their opener to Pebble Hills.

In a statement released to KTSM on Wednesday, CISD said, “We have recently been informed that an individual at CHS has been lab-confirmed as positive with COVID-19. As part of the precautionary measures, the CHS football program has been postponed until further notice.”

Both Canutillo and El Dorado have a week three bye on Oct. 16. Canutillo is scheduled to face Del Valle on Oct. 23; El Dorado is slated to play Parkland that same night. As of now, it is unclear if those games will be played.

The Canutillo-El Dorado cancellation is the ninth high school football game to be cancelled in less than a week since the season began.

Other week 2 cancellations and postponements include Americas-Eastlake, Eastwood-Pebble Hills and El Paso-Bel Air. Cathedral and Irvin’s first two games were cancelled before the season began.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports