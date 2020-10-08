Canutillo-El Dorado football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 diagnosis

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Canutillo and El Dorado’s week two football game is the latest gridiron showdown to be canceled due to a positive case of COVID-19 at Canutillo High School, Canutillo Independent School District confirmed to KTSM on Wednesday night.
Since the game is a non-district clash, it will not be made up, sources told KTSM. The Eagles were 1-0 entering the game, while the Aztecs lost their opener to Pebble Hills.
In a statement released to KTSM on Wednesday, CISD said, “We have recently been informed that an individual at CHS has been lab-confirmed as positive with COVID-19. As part of the precautionary measures, the CHS football program has been postponed until further notice.”
Both Canutillo and El Dorado have a week three bye on Oct. 16. Canutillo is scheduled to face Del Valle on Oct. 23; El Dorado is slated to play Parkland that same night. As of now, it is unclear if those games will be played.
The Canutillo-El Dorado cancellation is the ninth high school football game to be cancelled in less than a week since the season began.
Other week 2 cancellations and postponements include Americas-Eastlake, Eastwood-Pebble Hills and El Paso-Bel Air. Cathedral and Irvin’s first two games were cancelled before the season began.