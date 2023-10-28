EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Burges and Canutillo went head-to-head at Bowie High School for the final playoff spot in District 1-5A on Saturday.

We stay alive to fight another day hats off to coach Vaughn and her program it is an honor to coach with you https://t.co/0TXXQw6kGd — Canutillo High School Volleyball (@CanutilloV) October 29, 2023

Both teams headed into Saturday’s matchup with a 3-7 record in district play. The scenario was simple: winner goes to the playoffs.

Burges won the first two sets but Canutillo battled back and won sets three, four, and five to clinch the final playoff spot in the district.

Hear from Canutillo outside hitter Elexa Martinez who helped lead the Eagles past Burges Saturday to earn a spot in 5A volleyball playoffs vs Ysleta on Monday pic.twitter.com/eoJJwWjBs0 — Felix Chavez (@Fchavezeptimes) October 29, 2023

Canutillo will now play Ysleta (25-12, 10-0 District 2-5A) in the bi-district round of the Texas high school volleyball playoffs on Monday.