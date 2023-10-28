EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Burges and Canutillo went head-to-head at Bowie High School for the final playoff spot in District 1-5A on Saturday.
Both teams headed into Saturday’s matchup with a 3-7 record in district play. The scenario was simple: winner goes to the playoffs.
Burges won the first two sets but Canutillo battled back and won sets three, four, and five to clinch the final playoff spot in the district.
Canutillo will now play Ysleta (25-12, 10-0 District 2-5A) in the bi-district round of the Texas high school volleyball playoffs on Monday.