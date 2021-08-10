Canutillo Eagles poised for playoff run in 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The start of the high school football season in Texas is less than three weeks away and teams across El Paso are gearing up for 2021. That includes Canutillo who has been the model of consistency under head coach Scott Brooks.

The Eagles have made the playoffs in four of the past five years, including last year’s 5-2 (3-1 in District 1-5A, Division II) team. With 12 starters returning, Canutillo is once again poised for another playoff run this season.

The game plan for Brooks is the same as it has been every year, even in 2014 when the Eagles advanced to the State Semifinals.

“Hopefully defense and us running the football,” Brooks said. “I think we have a great junior running back, and I think our quarterback is as good as we’ve had in a while as a dual-threat. With our offensive line, if we can find five that’ll play hard, I think we’ll be pretty good on offense. On defense, we’ll be young but we have some guys that can play.”

LJ Martin returns at running back for Canutillo and he is beginning to receive a lot of attention as a junior. Martin has received Division I offers from UTEP, UTSA, UNLV and Baylor. After running for 897 yards and nine touchdowns in just seven games last season, Martin’s goals for the season are more team-oriented than indiviudal.

“The first thing is always just to win. That’s what we go by — week-by-week — with just one game at a time,” Martin said. “If we keep winning, we can make it to state playoffs and we’ll be right where we want to be.”

Canutillo will open the season on Friday, Aug. 27 against Burges. The season premiere of 9 Overtime will be Aug. 27 at 10:15 p.m.