Canutillo-Del Valle football game cancelled due to COVID-19

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Friday night’s football game between Canutillo and Del Valle has been canceled due to continued struggles with COVID-19, Canutillo Independent School District confirmed to KTSM on Wednesday.

According to the district, Canutillo has not yet been cleared by the city to play after having cases of COVID-19 that resulted in the cancellation of the Eagles’ game with El Dorado on Oct. 9.

Per Canutillo ISD officials, Friday night’s Del Valle-Canutillo football game will be canceled. Canutillo has not yet been cleared by the city to resume activity. The game is not likely to be rescheduled since it’s a non-district game. #txhsfb #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 21, 2020

Since it is a non-district game, the Eagles clash with Del Valle is not likely to be rescheduled. It is the 17th high school football game to be canceled or postponed so far this season due to COVID-19.