Canutillo, Coronado volleyball victorious in key district games

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Canutillo and Coronado were both victorious in similar fashion on the volleyball court on Tuesday night.

Playing host to Ysleta in a District 2-5A clash, Canutillo dominated the first set 25-7, and the Lady Eagles carried that momentum throughout the match en route to a 3-1 win.

Meanwhile in District 1-6A, Coronado split the first two sets of the match with Eastlake, before rallying to also win the match 3-1 over the Lady Falcons.

With the wins, both the Eagles and the T-Birds moved into second place in their respective districts.