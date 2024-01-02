EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Canutillo High School boys basketball team edged out Bel Air in triple overtime for a 76-74 win at Bel Air High School on Tuesday night.
Canutillo was led by Donovan Mozer who scored 18 points. Alex Jordan had 16 points. Austin Bonilla had 15 points and Isaac Torres finished the contest with 10 points.
Bel Air was led by the scoring duo of Anthony Favela, who had 18 points, and Korryn Barnes, who recorded 13 points on the night.
Things are starting to heat up at this point of the high school basketball season in the Borderland. KTSM’s 9 Overtime Hoops Edition returns on Friday night. Catch the season debut at 10:15 p.m. MT on KTSM.