Burleson Centennial shoots past Eastwood in Regional Tournament

SNYDER, Texas (KTSM) – Eastwood’s magical run to their first Regional Tournament berth since 1987 came to an end on Friday night in Snyder, losing to Burleson Centennial, 65-47.

Final: Centennial with a huge fourth quarter to defeat Eastwood 65-47. The Troopers led early in the second half and trailed by just 3 in the 4th quarter before Centennial’s burst. Troopers season is over, Centennial gets Timberview tomorrow. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 7, 2020

Centennial opened the game on a 10-run, but the Troopers fought back and were in the game through three quarters, until the Spartans pulled away in the final period.

“What I told the team is you can’t fall behind teams like this because you expend so much energy just to get back in it,” said head coach Peter Morales. “When you need those shots, your legs are a little weaker and you shots are a little short.”

Eastwood finishes the season 29-7.