Burges upsets undefeated District 1-5A champion Andress 1-0

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – With Andress looking to finish its District 1-5A season undefeated at 21-0 in the season finale on Tuesday, Burges played spoiler in a 1-0 victory.

The Mustangs got a magnificent complete game shutout from pitcher Ruben Acosta to hand the Eagles their first district loss of the season, as district champion Andress now heads into the playoffs with a 20-1 District 1-5A record.

The victory was also huge for Burges, as it clinched the two seed out of their district; Bowie will be the three seed and Irvin earned the fourth and final playoff spot of District 1-5A.

More seeding games will be played later this week around El Paso.

