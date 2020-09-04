Burges running back Tavorus Jones receives offer from USC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Another big time offer for a big time player.

Burges junior running back Tavorus Jones continues to pick up Power Five offers. The latest is from USC, a traditional powerhouse program in the Pac-12 Conference.

Jones exploded on the scene as a sophomore for the Mustangs, compiling 1,767 all-purpose yards and 20 total touchdowns. The nation began to take notice when Alabama offered the young running back in May.

According to 247 Sports, one of the top college football recruiting sites in the country, Jones is listed as a four-star prospect. He now holds three offers from Pac-12 programs: Arizona State, USC, and Washington. The likes of Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Baylor, Texas, Michigan, and Penn State have also gotten into the mix, amongst several others.

Needless to say, Jones will have quite the decision to make in 2022.