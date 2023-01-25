EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Burges High School head football coach James Routledge has stepped down from his position with the Mustangs, he told KTSM on Wednesday.

Routledge is leaving Burges after seven seasons as the head coach to take an assistant athletic director position at El Paso Independent School District.

After spending 18 years as an assistant coach at various high school around El Paso, Routledge took over Burges in 2016. In seven years at his alma mater, Routledge led the Mustangs to a 42-30-1 record, making the playoffs in six of his seven seasons.

Burges went 3-7 and missed the postseason in 2022, Routledge’s final year at the helm.

After 7 seasons at Burges, James Routledge is moving into an assistant AD role with El Paso ISD.



Routledge was the head football coach at Burges since 2016, making the playoffs all but 1 year; 18 years as assistant before that. Look for potential internal hire at Burges. #txhsfb — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 25, 2023

In his time at Burges, Routledge coached some of the most talented teams and players in El Paso, including running back Tavorus Jones, who is now at Missouri.

Burges is the fourth El Paso high school to be on the hunt for a new head football coach this offseason. Americas replaced Patrick Melton with Noe Robles; Hanks hired Scott Veliz to take over for Jason Blair; and Montwood promoted defensive coordinator Ivan Rangel in place of Ariel Famaligi.

It’s possible that Burges could do the same thing and promote long-time defensive coordinator Bernie Luna to head coach to take over for Routledge, but the search process is still very early.