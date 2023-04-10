EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If his introduction as Burges’ new head football coach was any indication, the Bernie Luna era with the Mustangs could be an exciting one.

Luna entered his introductory press conference through a smoke machine, wearing a sombrero signed by Green Bay Packers running back Burges alum Aaron Jones, with his family and team behind him while the band played the fight song on Monday.

New Burges football coach Bernie Luna is officially introduced. Walks in with a smoke machine, a sombrero and his entire team behind him.



Quite the entrance! #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/9xDKmrrhrg — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 10, 2023

The newest Burges boss will get his first head coaching opportunity at the school where he’s been for eight seasons, the last seven as the defensive coordinator under former head coach James Routledge.

“It means a lot to me because it’s a goal I was trying to reach. I’ve been trying to be a head coach for quite a few years already,” Luna said.

Routledge left Burges to be an assistant athletic director with El Paso ISD in January and was on hand to introduce his good friend Luna as his replacement on Monday. Luna said Routledge’s tutelage has helped prepare him for his opportunity as a head coach.

Luna has been a part of some successful runs at Burges, including multiple district titles and playoff victories. After a 3-7 2023 campaign, he’ll be tasked with getting the Mustangs back on track.

He’s a passionate coach and he’s hoping that that will shine through with all of his teams.

“All our levels will play with a lot passion. That’s one of the things I bring and I think they’ll be able to feed off of it. I think that will improve everything for all of our levels,” Luna said.