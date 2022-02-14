EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The girls high school basketball playoffs are officially underway, and three local teams have already punched their tickets to the Area Round (Round 2). KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from Monday night.

Girls High School Basketball Playoffs (Bi-District Round)

Monday, Feb. 14

•Pebble Hills def. San Angelo Central, 50-49 (Spartans advance to Class 6A Area Round)

•Frenship def. Coronado, 63-35 (Thunderbirds eliminated from Class 6A playoffs)

•Chapin def. Ysleta, 80-33 (Huskies advance to Class 5A Area Round, Indians eliminated)

•Burges def. Bel Air, 51-42 (Mustangs advance to Class 5A Area Round, Highlanders eliminated)

•Seminole def. Riverside, 84-36 (Rangers eliminated from Class 4A playoffs)

Let’s goooooooo!!!! These girls are a different breed! BiDistrict ChAmps!! pic.twitter.com/pnaAxBJET2 — PHHS_Girlsbball (@GirlsbballPhhs) February 15, 2022

Varsity girls basketball 🏀 defeated Ysleta for the bi-district championship. Final score Ysleta 33, Chapin 80 pic.twitter.com/S2ptqmZjpK — Chapin Student Media (@ChapinChronicle) February 15, 2022

Burges girls top Bel Air, 51-42, to capture the 5A Bi-District championship. Mustangs advance to the Area Round where they will play Lubbock Cooper on Friday. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/MNvo0myO0V — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) February 15, 2022

Tuesday, Feb. 15

•Odessa High vs. Franklin, 5 p.m. MT (Class 6A Playoffs)

•Americas vs. Midland Legacy, 5:30 p.m. MT (Class 6A Playoffs)

•Clint vs. Midland Greenwood, 5:30 p.m. MT (Class 4A Playoffs)

•Anthony vs. Brownfield, 5:30 p.m. MT (Class 3A Playoffs)

•Bowie vs. El Dorado, 6 p.m. MT (Class 5A Playoffs)

•San Elizario vs. Monahans, 7 p.m. MT (Class 4A Playoffs)

•Mountain View vs. Andrews, 7 p.m. (Class 4A Playoffs)

•Hanks vs. Andress, 7:30 p.m. MT (Class 5A Playoffs)

