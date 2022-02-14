EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The girls high school basketball playoffs are officially underway, and three local teams have already punched their tickets to the Area Round (Round 2). KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from Monday night.
Girls High School Basketball Playoffs (Bi-District Round)
Monday, Feb. 14
•Pebble Hills def. San Angelo Central, 50-49 (Spartans advance to Class 6A Area Round)
•Frenship def. Coronado, 63-35 (Thunderbirds eliminated from Class 6A playoffs)
•Chapin def. Ysleta, 80-33 (Huskies advance to Class 5A Area Round, Indians eliminated)
•Burges def. Bel Air, 51-42 (Mustangs advance to Class 5A Area Round, Highlanders eliminated)
•Seminole def. Riverside, 84-36 (Rangers eliminated from Class 4A playoffs)
Tuesday, Feb. 15
•Odessa High vs. Franklin, 5 p.m. MT (Class 6A Playoffs)
•Americas vs. Midland Legacy, 5:30 p.m. MT (Class 6A Playoffs)
•Clint vs. Midland Greenwood, 5:30 p.m. MT (Class 4A Playoffs)
•Anthony vs. Brownfield, 5:30 p.m. MT (Class 3A Playoffs)
•Bowie vs. El Dorado, 6 p.m. MT (Class 5A Playoffs)
•San Elizario vs. Monahans, 7 p.m. MT (Class 4A Playoffs)
•Mountain View vs. Andrews, 7 p.m. (Class 4A Playoffs)
•Hanks vs. Andress, 7:30 p.m. MT (Class 5A Playoffs)
