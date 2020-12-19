Burges, Canutillo, Del Valle see seasons end in Area Round playoffs

ODESSA, Texas (KTSM) — It was another tough year for local high school football teams is the playoffs. El Paso schools going 0-5 in the Area Round, which means the season has officially come to an end with all teams eliminated from the 2020 playoffs.

Following losses by Horizon and Parkland on Thursday night, Burges, Canutillo, and Del Valle all saw their seasons come to an end with losses on Friday. The Mustangs were bested by Wichita Falls Rider, Grapevine handled the Eagles, and the Conquistadores fell to Red Oak.

The KTSM 9 Sports department highlight the action from Big Spring and Odessa.

Texas High School Football Playoffs — Area Round

• Randall def. Parkland, 36-35 (Matadors eliminated from playoffs)

• Lubbock Cooper def. Horizon, 69-20 (Scorpions eliminated from playoffs)

• Red Oak def. Del Valle, 55-6 (Conquistadores eliminated from playoffs)

• Grapevine def. Canutillo, 50-26 (Eagles eliminated from playoffs)

• Wichita Falls Rider def. Burges, 68-27 (Mustangs eliminated from playoffs)