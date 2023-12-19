EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Del Valle High School said goodbye to a legend on Tuesday.

Bruce Reichman bid a farewell to Del Valle High School after a long, historic, successful tenure there as the boys head soccer coach.

A week after his retirement announcement, Reichman walked the halls of the high school one last time and said his goodbyes to everyone on campus. After that, Reichman was honored at his farewell ceremony. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar was in attendance for the ceremony.

“It’s bittersweet. More than half my life has been spent here at this school. 37 years ago, we opened the doors and I’ve been here ever since so it’s going to be tough to walk away but it’s time while I can still walk away.” Reichman said in an interview with KTSM on Tuesday.

Reichman led Del Valle for the last 37 years and getting inducted in the El Paso Athletics Hall of Fame in the process.

Reichman started the soccer program at Del Valle in 1986-87, eventually winning a state-record 710 matches and two state championships in 2005 and 2008. He also had six total trips to the Final Four, most recently in 2021.

Del Valle also re-named its field after Reichman a few years ago to honor one of the greatest coaches in any sport that El Paso has ever seen.

“There’s plenty of memories. In 1987, I had 120 kids trying out for the team and I knew nothing about the game, to the first administrator that about broke my arm telling me that I have to do this for just one year and 37 years later I’m still doing it, and to the state championship teams and just all the teams that have made each one of my years feel like the first.” Reichman said on Tuesday.

According to the El Paso Times, Alex Anoveros will take over as the head coach of the varsity program after seven years with the junior varsity.