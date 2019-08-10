Bowie to rally around new head coach in 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new era of Bowie football has officially begun. Andy Vale takes over for Robert Padilla and the Bears are off and running in 2019.

Vale has coached under Padilla the past ten years as the offensive coordinator at Bowie, helping the Bears to a 61-47 mark in that span.

The Bears return 14 starters this season, seven on offense and seven on defense, but most of them are playing on both sides of the football with limited numbers. Vale believes that makes this team stronger as a unit.

“We don’t have the big numbers, so they know each other,” said Vale. “They’re always around and they help each other. Having the small numbers, they get to now each other more. They become family.”

Bowie will also rely heavily on a number of newcomers in 2019.

“We have a lot of guys coming back, but we also have a lot of guys who are moving up,” said senior quarterback Justin Diaz. “They don’t have the experience. What we try to do is let them know how it is and how it is going to be.”

The Bears will open the season on Friday, August 30 against Silver (NM).

Tonight’s high school football preview takes us to Baty-Simmang Memorial Stadium, home of the Bowie Bears. It’s a new era of Bowie football and today they finally got to put the pads on. STORY at 6/10 p.m. #txhsfb #KTSM9Sports #9OT pic.twitter.com/TGaU9dtjAP — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 9, 2019

Bowie Bears​

Head Coach: Andres Vale​

2018 Record: 3-7 (1-5)​

Returning Starters O/D: 7/7​

Impact Players: Sr. QB Justin Diaz, Sr. RB William Carrasco, Sr. WR/DB Carlos Varela, Sr. DE Joel Cano, Sr. OL/DL Juan Camacho, Sr. WR/DB Julian Hernandez​

2019 Outlook: Bowie is looking to bounce back after a rare down year in 2018. Vale takes over a program that will be led by a strong cast of seniors, including Diaz at quarterback. The Bears lack depth and most players will be playing both ways this season, but the talent, speed, and heart is there for this team.​