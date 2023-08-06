EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In 2022, the Bowie Bears put together a season where they won three games in the regular season and finished District 1-4A play with a 2-2 record.

Bowie football head coach Andy Vale said that Bears team last year had a lot of freshman and sophomores playing, getting their first taste of high school varsity level football.

This year Bowie is set to return 10 lettermen, six starters on offense, and eight on defense.

The Bears believe the experience they got from last year will carry over into 2023 and will help them improve.

“Last year, we had a lot of our young players. I had a lot of freshmen and sophomores playing, so that is going to carry over for this year.” Vale said. “Now they have some experience. They’re still young, but with experience, so that’s one of the best things we have.”

Experience will be the Bears’ biggest strength this year, but their weakness will be its depth. The program’s numbers are still very low. Bowie will still look to make the best of the situation as they are aiming to battle for the district 1-4A title against Riverside, Austin, Irvin, and San Elizario.

On offense, Bowie will be led by quarterback Abraham Carrasco. The running back duo of Joe Rodriguez and Alan Mota will also be a 1-2 punch to look out for in the Bears’ backfield. Tight end Johan Camacho is an up-and-coming sophomore to keep an eye out for.

On defense, linebacker Marqui Vargas will be one impact player on that side of the ball. Defensive back Victor Orozco and defensive tackle Kenneth Arias will also look to continue heavily to the defense.

Bowie will open up its season up with a game at Hanks on Friday, Aug. 25. Tune in to 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m. that night on KTSM for all of the scores and highlights every Friday night during the high school football season.