Borderland athletes in action at UIL State track & field championships

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Class 5A State Track & Field championships were held at the University of Texas at Austin on Friday, with a few El Paso athletes competing.

Chapin’s Eireann Donahoe was the top finisher on the day, securing fourth place in the triple jump with a personal best of 38-feet-10 1/2 inches.

Chapin’s Plea’ Jai’ Roulhac finished fifth in the 300M hurdles in 43.86, just 0.18 away from a top three finish. She later teamed up with Sela Arevelo, Samahdi Foster and Kennedy McDonald for a seventh place finish in the 4×400 relay in 3:59.

Parkland’s Angie Lujan-Murrufo sprinted to a fifth-place finish in the 400 in 56.48 seconds, and was eighth in the 800 with a time of 2:17.03.

Del Valle’s Austin Lara clears 14 feet in the pole vault to take 5th in Class 5A pic.twitter.com/YJB4SYcPjv — Bretbloomquist (@Bretbloomquist) May 7, 2021

On the boys side, Del Valle pole vaulter Austin Lara cleared 14 feet, good for a sixth place finish on Friday morning.

On Thursday, the Class 3A and 4A State Meets were held, and San Elizario’s star distance runner Edwin Gomez proved once again why he’ll be running for the Texas Longhorns come next year.

Racing in the finals of the Class 4A 800 meters, 1600 meters and 3200 meters all in the same day, Gomez brought home gold in the 800 in 1:56.80; silver in the 3200 in 9:33.66; and fifth place in the 1600 in 4:25.33.

Gomez’s San Eli teammate, Christopher Moreno, finished right behind him in second place in the 800 in 1:57.29. The Eagles duo tallied 28 total points between the two of them, good for a fourth place finish in Class 4A overall.

In Class 3A, Tornillo’s Lizbeth Fierro took second place in the shot put, an event that she didn’t start competing in until two months ago. Her fourth attempt of 39-8 3/4 was a personal best and ended up being the silver medal toss.

Three other Borderland state qualifiers managed to finish just off the medal podium on Thursday. Riverside’s Ian Valdez finished fourth in the Class 4A high jump; Clint’s Jesus Rocha was fourth in the 4A 300M hurdles; and Tornillo’s Angel Torres finished in fourth place in both the Class 3A 1600 and 3200. Riverside’s Angel Munoz was ninth in the 4A 300M hurdles.

The Texas State Track and Field Championships continue on Saturday. Borderland athletes will compete in Class 6A on Saturday.

Saturday:

6A boys 3200M: Israel David, Eastlake and Luis Pastor, Coronado, 8:45 a.m. MT

6A boys Triple Jump: Caleb Stewart, Americas, 1:45 p.m. MT

6A boys 1600M: Israel David, Eastlake, 6:50 p.m. MT