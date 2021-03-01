Blue Blood: Kansas, Bill Self offers Chapin sophomore KJ Lewis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The first of college basketball’s “Blue Bloods” has put in an offer to Chapin sophomore KJ Lewis. Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks is the latest Division I program to enter the Lewis sweepstakes.

Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Self and the Kansas coaching staff 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/mZAlvUizbA — kj lewis (@thekjlewis) March 2, 2021

The super sophomore making the announcement via Twitter on Monday night, ahead of the Huskies’ Regional Semifinal playoff game against Mansfield Summit. It is Chapin’s first appearance in the Sweet 16 in program history.

Lewis is averaging over 25 points per game this season. The six-foot-four guard has offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Houston, New Mexico State, TCU, Texas A&M, UTEP, Western Illinois, and now Kansas. Lewis is recognized by ESPN as one of the top high school sophomore’s in the country, coming in at No. 21 in the Class of 2023. He is the third-highest ranked sophomore in the state of Texas.