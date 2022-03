EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school soccer playoffs are officially underway across the state of Texas with the Bi-District Round kicking off on Thursday. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

High school ​soccer ​​​​​​playoff schedule, scores

Boys Bi-District Round

Class 6A

-Odessa Permian vs. Eastlake – Friday, 3 p.m.

-Odessa High vs. Franklin – Friday, 5 p.m.

-Socorro vs. Frenship – Friday, 5 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium (Odessa, Texas)

-Pebble Hills vs. Midland Legacy -Friday, 6 p.m. at Midland Grande Communications Stadium (Midland, Texas)

Class 5A

-Del Valle def. El Paso High, 1-0 (Conquistadores advance to Area Round)

-El Dorado def. Andress, 2-0 (Eagles advance to Area Round)

-Irvin at Canutillo – Friday, 6 p.m.

-Bel Air vs. Burges – Saturday, 11 a.m.

Class 4A

-Canyon vs. San Elizario – Friday 1 p.m. at Scharbauer Sports Complex

-Riverside vs. Borger – Friday 1 p.m. at Scharbauer Sports Complex

-Dumas vs. Clint – Friday, 1 p.m. at Scharbauer Sports Complex

-Mountain View vs. Pampa – Friday, 1 p.m. at Scharbauer Sports Complex

Girls Bi-District Round

Class 6A

-San Angelo Central def. Eastlake, 4-0 (Falcons eliminated)

-Odessa Permian def. Americas, 4-2 (Trailblazers eliminated)

-Frenship def. Eastwood, 3-0 (Trooper eliminated)

-Midland High vs Franklin – Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

-Burges def. Del Valle, 0(4)-0(2) in PKs (Mustangs advance to Area Round)

-Bel Air def. Andress, 3-2 (Highlanders advance to Area Round)

-El Paso High def. El Dorado, 5-1 (Tigers advance to Area Round)

-Jefferson vs. Canutillo – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

-San Elizario vs. Borger – Friday, 3:30 p.m. at Scharbauer Sports Complex

-Pampa vs. Mountain View – Friday, 3:30 p.m. at Scharbauer Sports Complex

-Clint vs. Canyon – Friday, 3:30 p.m. at Scharbauer Sports Complex

-Riverside vs. Dumas – Friday, 3:30 p.m. at Scharbauer Sports Complex

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.