Bi-District playoff pairings set, El Paso schools eye deep runs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It has been a high school football season unlike any other. At times, it seemed as though getting through the regular season could not and would not happen. Yet, here we are, the week of Dec. 6 and playoff football is here.

In District 1-6A, the Eastwood Troopers claimed the outright district championship with their win over Montwood on Saturday in overtime. Del Valle claimed the outright district title in District 1-5A, Division I, while the Parkland Matadors won their third straight district championship in District 1-5A, Division II. Things were not as simple in District 2-5A, Division II. Andress, Burges, and Irvin all shared the district title and flipped playoff seedings. Burges came away with the top spot.

With talent spread across the city, many coaches believe this is the year El Paso schools can make a deep run in the playoffs. Of course, that will not only be determined how they play on the field come Friday night, but staying healthy off the field as well through the on-going pandemic.

Playoff seedings

District 1-6A

1. Eastwood (7-0, 6-0)

2. Eastlake (6-0, 5-0)

3. Montwood (5-3, 4-3)

4. Franklin (2-5, 2-4)

District 1-5A, Division I

1. Del Valle (4-1, 3-1)

2. El Dorado (1-3, 1-1)

3. Chapin (2-4, 1-2)

4. Bel Air (1-3, 0-2)

District 1-5A, Division II

1. Parkland (6-1, 4-0)

2. Canutillo (4-1, 3-1)

3. Horizon (3-3, 2-2)

4. Ysleta (3-3, 1-3)

District 2-5A, Division II

1. Burges (2-2, 2-0)

2. Irvin (4-0, 3-0)

3. Andress (5-0, 3-0)

4. Austin (4-2, 2-1)

Bi-District Playoff Pairings

Class 6A

•Abilene vs. Eastwood — Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. (Fort Stockton, Texas)

•San Angelo Central vs. Eastlake — Friday, Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. (SISD SAC)

•Montwood vs. Midland Lee — Friday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. (Midland, Texas)

•Franklin vs. Permian — Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. (Odessa, Texas)

Class 5A, Division I

•Lubbock Monterey vs. Del Valle — Friday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. (Conquest Stadium)

•Amarillo vs. El Dorado — Friday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. (SISD SAC)

•Chapin vs. Amarillo Tascosa — Friday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. (Amarillo, Texas)

•Bel Air vs. Lubbock Coronado — Friday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. (Lubbock, Texas)

Class 5A, Division II

•Austin vs. Parkland — Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. (Matador Stadium)

•Canutillo vs. Andress — Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. (Allan Sepkowitz Stadium)

•Horizon vs. Irvin — Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. (Irvin Memorial Stadium)

•Ysleta vs. Burges — Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. (Mustang Stadium)